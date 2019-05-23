Congress Working Committee To Decide: Rahul Gandhi On His Resignation

﻿
At the presser, when he was asked if he would resign as party chief, Gandhi said Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet soon and decide on the matter.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 May 2019
Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference after the results indicated BJP's win.
ANI
outlookindia.com
2019-05-23T18:52:58+0530
As the election results show a clear win for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Lok Sabha elections,
Congress president Rahul Gandhi held a press conference at the party's Delhi headquarters on Thursday and congratulated Narendra Modi and the BJP for the party's electoral performance.

At the presser, when he was asked if he would resign as party chief, Gandhi said Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet soon and decide on the matter.

Rahul Gandhi said, "People of India have decided that Narendra Modi will be the PM again and I fully respect it" and added that it is not the day to go into the details for their defeat.

Rahul Gandhi also conceded his defeat in Ameth, the family pocketborough in Uttar Pradesh, and congratulated BJP's Smriti Irani.

or just type initial letters