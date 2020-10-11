CM Arvind Kejriwal To Launch Spraying Of Anti-Stubble Burning Solution On Tuesday

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Tuesday launch the spraying of anti-stubble burning solution in Delhi's Ghalib Pur village, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Sunday.

“So far, we have received applications to spray the anti-stubble burning solution on nearly 1,500 acres of land where non-basmati rice is grown,” he said.

Scientists at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, PUSA, have developed ''bio-decomposer'' capsules, which are used to prepare a liquid formulation. The solution, when sprayed in the fields, can decompose crop residue and turn it into manure.

A centralised bio-decomposer system has been set up in Kharkhari Nahar village in southwest Delhi.

This year, the Delhi government is going to use the solution on the land where non-basmati rice is grown.

“We have estimated that only Rs 20 lakh is needed to manage stubble in 800 hectares of agricultural land in Delhi through this solution. It includes the cost of preparation, transportation and spraying,” he said.

If this proves to be successful in Delhi, it can be a good solution to the issue of stubble burning in neighbouring states too, he said.

Rai said the contribution of farm fires in neighbouring states to Delhi's pollution goes up to 44 per cent during the harvesting season.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine