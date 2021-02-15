Climate Activist Disha Ravi Sent Protest Toolkit To Greta Thunberg Via Telegram App: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Monday said that climate activist Disha Ravi, advocate Nikita Jacob and one Shantanu, created the farmers’ protests toolkit that was shared by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter.

“Nikita and Shantanu attended a zoom meeting organised by pro-khalistani group PFJ,” the Delhi Police said

(More details awaited)

