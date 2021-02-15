Climate Activist Disha Ravi Sent Protest Toolkit To Greta Thunberg Via Telegram App: Delhi Police

February 15, 2021
'Nikita and Shantanu attended a zoom meeting organised by pro-khalistani group PFJ,' the Delhi Police said

Outlook Web Bureau 15 February 2021
The Delhi Police on Monday said that climate activist Disha Ravi, advocate Nikita Jacob and one Shantanu, created the farmers’ protests toolkit that was shared by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter.

“Nikita and Shantanu attended a zoom meeting organised by pro-khalistani group PFJ,” the Delhi Police said

(More details awaited)

