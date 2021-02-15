Climate Activist Disha Ravi Sent Protest Toolkit To Greta Thunberg Via Telegram App: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Monday said that climate activist Disha Ravi, advocate Nikita Jacob and one Shantanu, created the farmers’ protests toolkit that was shared by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter.
“Nikita and Shantanu attended a zoom meeting organised by pro-khalistani group PFJ,” the Delhi Police said
(More details awaited)
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Farmers’ Protests: Delhi Police Writes To Google, Seeks Details Of ‘Toolkit’ Creators
4G Internet Services Restored In J&K After 18 Months; Government To ‘Monitor’ Impact Of Lifting Of Restrictions
At The UN, India Rides A Toothless Tiger