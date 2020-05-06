Class 12 Student Commits Suicide In Gurugram; Cops Probe 'Boys Locker Room' Connection

A class 12 student allegedly committed suicide in Gurugram's upscale residential condominium in DLF phase 5 area on Tuesday night.

The deceased, a resident of DLF Carlton Estate, jumped from the balcony of his flat on 11th floor of the building at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, IANS news agency reported.

The local police is investigating his alleged involvement in Boys Locker Room Instagram account.

"We have seized his mobile phone and sent to forensic lab for analysis. We have also involved cyber crime cell to investigate his social media accounts and nature of chatting he does, to understand his character and possible reason of taking extreme step," said Deepak Kumar, SHO of sector 53 police station.

The police official ruled out any foul play during preliminary investigation. The deceased has not left any suicide note. Further action will be taken only after detailed reports of his mobile analysis is received. As of now, legal proceedings under CrPC 174 have been initiated.

The Boys Locker Room incident came to light after a girl from south Delhi shared the screenshot on social media exposing the said group and scores of similar groups. The leaked screenshots showed school boys sharing photos of underage girls, objectifying them, and planning 'gang rapes'.

The police said they have identified almost all the 21 group members and all of them will be examined.

The mobile phone of the apprehended student has been recovered and it is also being examined, said Delhi Police Cyber Cell.

(With IANS Inputs)