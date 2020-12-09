CJI's Mother Mukta Bobde Duped To The Tune Of Rs 2.5 Crore: Police

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde's mother was allegedly duped to the tune of Rs 2.5 crore, police officials said adding that the accused, Tapas Ghosh (49), was arrested on Tuesday night.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is looking into the matter under the supervision of DCP Vinita Sahu, Nagpur commissioner of police (CP) Amitesh Kumar said.

Mukta Bobde, CJI Bobde's mother, is the owner of Seadon Lawn located near Akashwani Square in Nagpur which is rented out for marriages and other functions, Kumar said. The Bobde family had appointed Ghosh as the caretaker of the property in 2007. He was being paid and was taking care of bookings, officials said.

Taking advantage of Mukta Bobde's advanced age and frail health, Ghosh and his wife allegedly kept her in the dark about transactions and did not deposit the entire rent which they collected, the CP said adding that the duo also forged receipts.

The fraud came to light when several bookings were cancelled during the Coronavirus induced lockdown, but customers could not avail a refund of the booking amount from Ghosh, Kumar said.

After Mukta Bobde lodged a complaint of cheating in August, an SIT consisting of Economic Offences Wing officials was formed. All bookings since 2017 were scrutinized which revealed that Ghosh had duped the Bobde family off Rs 2.5 crore, the CP said.

On late Tuesday night, SIT officials registered a case at Sitabuldi Police Station in Nagpur under IPC sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 467 (forgery) against Ghosh and his wife, and arrested Ghosh. He was produced before a court which remanded him in police custody till December 16, the commissioner said.

