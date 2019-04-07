﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Civilian Vehicle Ban For 2-Days Per Week In Jammu-Srinagar Highway Begins

Civilian Vehicle Ban For 2-Days Per Week In Jammu-Srinagar Highway Begins

The two-day per week ban on movement of civilian vehicles on Jammu-Srinagar-Baramulla national highway for facilitating safe passage of security convoys, came into effect on Sunday.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 April 2019
Civilian Vehicle Ban For 2-Days Per Week In Jammu-Srinagar Highway Begins
File Photo (Representative Image)
Civilian Vehicle Ban For 2-Days Per Week In Jammu-Srinagar Highway Begins
outlookindia.com
2019-04-07T11:12:31+0530

The two-day per week ban on movement of civilian vehicles on Jammu-Srinagar-Baramulla national highway for facilitating safe passage of security convoys, came into effect on Sunday.

Army, police and CRPF personnel have been deployed at all intersections leading to the highway to ensure that civilian traffic does not interfere with movement of convoys of security forces, officials said.

The ban on civilian traffic on Sundays and Wednesdays will be in force till May 31.

An official spokesman said the ban was imposed in view of large number of security personnel being moved around for election duty in the state.

The ban will be in place from Udhampur to Baramulla via Srinagar.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Srinagar Highways and Roads National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Income Tax Officials Raid Homes of Kamal Nath's Officer On Special Duty In Delhi And Indore
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters