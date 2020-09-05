Chinese Army Abducted 5 Indians From Arunachal Pradesh, Claims Congress MLA

A Congress MLA from Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday claimed that five people from the state have been abducted by the Chinese army.

Congress leader Ninong Ering said China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) abducted five people from the Subasiri district.

"SHOCKING NEWS: Five people from Upper Subansiri district of our state Arunachal Pradesh have reportedly been ‘abducted’ by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA)," Ering tweeted.

Few months earlier, a similar incident happened.

Ering's Tweet also contained a screenshot of a Facebook post that named the people who are said to have been abducted by the PLA.

The Congress MLA, however, did not mention when the five people were abducted.

The Congress MLA demanded a 'befitting reply' to the China and its army. He said a similar incident had taken place in the state few months ago.

A 21-year-old man was abducted by China's People's Liberation Army on March 19 from Asapila sector near the McMahon line in Upper Subansiri district.

The Congress MLA's claim comes at a time when tensions have flared up again in eastern Ladakh after China's unsuccessful attempt to occupy Indian territory in the southern bank of Pangong lake.

India occupied a number of strategic heights on the southern bank of Pangong lake and strengthened its presence in Finger 2 and Finger 3 areas in the region to thwart any Chinese actions. China has strongly objected to India's move. However, India has maintained that the strategic heights are on its side of the LAC.

India has also rushed in additional troops and weapons to the sensitive region following China's transgression attempts.

Following China's fresh attempts to change the status quo in the southern bank of Pangong lake, India has further bolstered its military presence in the region.

