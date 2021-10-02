Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 02, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Chief Of Army Staff Reviews India's Operational Preparedness In Eastern Ladakh

The Army Chief Gen MM Naravane’s visit has come in the backdrop of its prolonged military standoff with China in the mountainous region.

Chief Of Army Staff Reviews India's Operational Preparedness In Eastern Ladakh
Gen Naravane was given a detailed briefing about the overall situation in the region at the headquarters of the 14 Corps, popularly known as the 'Fire and Fury Corps', that takes care of guarding the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in the Ladakh region | Representational Image

Trending

Chief Of Army Staff Reviews India's Operational Preparedness In Eastern Ladakh
outlookindia.com
2021-10-02T14:21:34+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 02 Oct 2021, Updated: 02 Oct 2021 2:21 pm

 Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane on Friday carried out a comprehensive review of India's operational preparedness in forward areas of eastern Ladakh.

The Army Chief’s visit has come in the backdrop of its prolonged military standoff with China in the mountainous region.

Gen Naravane was given a detailed briefing about the overall situation in the region at the headquarters of the 14 Corps, popularly known as the 'Fire and Fury Corps', that takes care of guarding the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in the Ladakh region, officials said.

 On the first day of his two-day tour of the region, Gen Naravane visited the strategically sensitive Rezang-La area and visited a war-memorial there to pay homage to the soldiers who laid down their lives in defending the country, they said.

 The Chief of Army Staff also called on Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Radha Krishna Mathur, and discussed the prevailing security scenario in the Union Territory.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

 "Gen Naravane visited several forward areas in eastern Ladakh where he was briefed on the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness. He also interacted with the troops and complimented them for their resoluteness and high morale," an Army spokesperson said. 

His visit to the region came a day after he said that the "unprecedented" military standoff with China required an immediate response and large-scale mobilisation of resources at a time when the country was faced with the coronavirus pandemic.

 "The unprecedented developments necessitated large scale resource mobilisation, orchestration of forces and immediate response, all this in a Covid-infested environment," he said while delivering a lecture at an industry chamber on Thursday.

 Also on Thursday, India hit out at China for attempting to blame it for the border row and asserted that the "provocative" behaviour and "unilateral" attempts by the Chinese military to alter the status quo along the LAC in the region seriously disturbed peace and tranquillity.

 The comments by External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi came in response to China's fresh allegations that the "root cause" of the tensions between the two countries was New Delhi following a "forward policy" and "illegally" encroaching Chinese territory. 

The border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted on May 5 last year in eastern Ladakh following a violent clash in the Pangong lake area.

Both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry. 

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process in the Gogra area last month. 

In February, the two sides completed the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the north and south banks of the Pangong lake in line with an agreement on disengagement.

 Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the sensitive sector.

(PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk M.M. Naravane India China Ladakh Indian Army Army Chief General National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Dying Declaration: Should Its Electronic Recording Be Made Mandatory?

Dying Declaration: Should Its Electronic Recording Be Made Mandatory?

PM Modi Takes A Dig At Opposition Over Farm Law Criticism, Accuses Them Of 'Intellectual Dishonesty', 'Political Deceit'

'No Evidence To Prove Smoking Addiction Caused Lung Cancer': Court Asks Insurer To Pay Claim

Left Academics Manipulated Indian Curriculum Under Congress Rule: CB Sharma

National Water Fund For Rural Schools, First Statue In Lakshadweep: How India Is Celebrating Gandhi Jayanti

Mihir Bhoj Statue Row: BJP And UP CM Insulted Our Dignity, Lament Gurjar Leaders

UP Govt Names Kangana Ranaut As Brand Ambassador Of 'One District-One Product' Scheme

Chhattisgarh Congress MLAs Camp In Delhi Amid Speculation Over Leadership Change

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

President, PM Among Others Pay Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi

President, PM Among Others Pay Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi

KL Rahul's Punjab Kings Upset Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL 2021

KL Rahul's Punjab Kings Upset Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL 2021

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

Advertisement

More from India

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Stresses For Setting Up Shakhas In J&K To ‘Inculcate Patriotism’

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Stresses For Setting Up Shakhas In J&K To ‘Inculcate Patriotism’

5 Indian Navy Mountaineers Go Missing As Avalanche Hits Uttarakhand

5 Indian Navy Mountaineers Go Missing As Avalanche Hits Uttarakhand

India Recorded Over 350 Crimes Against Children Each Day In 2020: NCRB Data

India Recorded Over 350 Crimes Against Children Each Day In 2020: NCRB Data

Earthquake Of 2.5 Magnitude Hits Karnataka's Vijayapura District

Earthquake Of 2.5 Magnitude Hits Karnataka's Vijayapura District

Read More from Outlook

Chief Of Army Staff Reviews India's Operational Preparedness In Eastern Ladakh

Chief Of Army Staff Reviews India's Operational Preparedness In Eastern Ladakh

Outlook Web Desk / The Army Chief Gen MM Naravane’s visit has come in the backdrop of its prolonged military standoff with China in the mountainous region.

PM Modi Accuses Opposition Of 'Intellectual Dishonesty', 'Political Deceit'

PM Modi Accuses Opposition Of 'Intellectual Dishonesty', 'Political Deceit'

Outlook Web Desk / PM Modi's comments came when he was replying to a question about the labour and farm laws and the government's refusal to roll-back the three contentious agriculture laws.

IPL 2021, MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians Face Challenging Run

IPL 2021, MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians Face Challenging Run

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Sharjah as the defending champions look to win a berth in the IPL 2021 playoffs.

Gandhi Jayanti | What Gandhi Means To Us

Gandhi Jayanti | What Gandhi Means To Us

Outlook Web Desk / A symbol of struggle, non-violence and wisdom -here's what Gandhi means to us, in the words of young and old.

Advertisement