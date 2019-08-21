Chidambaram's Case Will Be Put Before CJI To Consider For Urgent Listing: SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's petition, challenging the Delhi High Court order refusing to grant him anticipatory bail in the INX media case, will be put before the CJI to consider for urgent listing.

Justice N V Ramana told senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram, that the case will be put before CJI Ranjan Gogoi.

"I am sending it to the Chief Justice of India. He will pass orders," the bench told Sibal.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED and CBI, told the bench that it is a case of money laundering of "monumental magnitude".

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a lookout circular for Chidambaram restricting his movement across land, air and seaports.

At the outset, Sibal told the apex court that Chidambaram's plea was dismissed by the Delhi High Court on Tuesday.

He said Chidambaram was granted protection from arrest for more than an year in INX cases lodged by the CBI and ED.

Sibal said the high court had also refused to grant any protection from arrest to Chidambaram to enable him to approach the apex court.

"The matter should be heard. I (Chidamabaram) should not be arrested in the meanwhile," Sibal said.

Sibal told the court that at 2 am on Wednesday the probe agencies have pasted a notice on Chidambaram's house that he has to appear before them within two hours.

When Sibal said they have got their petition numbered from the Registry, Justice Ramana said," You finish all formalities".

The legal team of former union minister P. Chidambaram had on Tuesday night written to CBI asking the investigating agency not to take any coercive action against their client as his petition is be heard in the Supreme Court on Wednesday morning.

Reacting to CBI's notice, put up outside Chidambaram's residence, the lawyer said the notice did not mention the specific provision of law under which he was summoned. The CBI has asked the former minister to appear before the investigation officer "within 2 hours".

Arshdeep Khurana, the lawyer of Chidambaram, stated that his client has come to know "through reports" that he has been asked to be present before the investigation officer in the INX media case.

(With inputs from PTI)