Chennai: In School's Question Paper, Protesting Farmers Called 'Violent Maniacs', Sparks Controversy

A school in Chennai sparked a controversy when it referred to the farmers who protested during Republic Day’s tractor rally as “violent maniacs”.

The phrase was used in a class 10 English exam paper held on February 11 at DAV Boys school.

The question drafted under section B of the exam paper read: “The diabolical violence that broke out in the national capital on Republic Day filled the hearts of the citizens with condemnation and abhorrence after the farm law protesters went on a rampage destroying public property and attacking police personnel in broad daylight. Write a letter to the Editor of a daily newspaper in your city, condemning such terrible, violent acts of miscreants who fail to realise that country comes before personal needs and gains. Destroying public property, disgracing the national flag, and attacking police personnel are few of the various illegal offences committed, that can never be justified for any reason whatsoever.”

The question sought a solution from the students and asked “suggest few measures to thwart such violent maniacs who act under external instigation.”

The matter came to public notice when a picture of the question paper was shared on social media by a school teacher of another school.

The question paper has sparked a controversy with several people criticising the question and the reference to farmers as “violent maniacs”.

Famous Indian Carnatic vocalist, TM Krishna too pointed out the question and said, “This is a sample fm a Class X English paper of a popular Chennai school. The incident and the much larger farm bills issue is still being discussed but here this is being said 'violent maniacs under external instigation'”.

“I love how subtle that question is. Just gently, ever so gently, nudges the student in a particular direction and then lets them make up their own mind. Treats them like adults. It's just awesome,” another user tweeted.

