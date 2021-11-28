Chennai residents are yet again grappling with waterlogging and floods after incessant rains. Many roads and subways have been closed for traffic, even as surplus water continued to be released from reservoirs.

Traffic diversions were enforced at many places and barricades were put up to caution road users. While there were disruptions in the state-run local bus services, suburban railway services were unhindered. Vehicles, mostly two-wheelers, were found stranded on several roads covered under sheets of water.

Tamil Nadu: Continuing rainfall inundates roads in several areas of capital Chennai Holiday has been announced in schools and colleges in Chennai and 10 other districts for tomorrow pic.twitter.com/fHKMzhltS5 — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2021

Narayanapuram lake in Pallikaranai just started overflowing to the highway this morning #ChennaiRains #chennaifloods pic.twitter.com/1rm6CpsPPk — T Sudheesh (@sudheeshdc) November 27, 2021

Guduvanchery in Chennai suburban area ... Ground report by @PTRajkumar97899 pic.twitter.com/nNOShwDRvk — Karthigaichelvan S (@karthickselvaa) November 27, 2021

Reservoirs, including Poondi and Chembarambakkam here that cater to the drinking water needs of Chennai, released over 10,500 cusecs of surplus water in view of continuous showers in catchment areas, authorities said.

The release of surplus from Poondi dam in Tiruvallur district was stepped up (from an initial 4,253 cusecs to about 8,000 cusecs) in a phased manner up to about 12,000 cusecs by evening.

Towards rescue, relief and mitigation initiatives as many as 54 inflatable boats were deployed, besides excavators and heavy-duty pumps in Chennai Corporation areas, an official release said, adding that police shifted people from the flooded Perumbakkam-Ezhil Nagar suburb to a relief centre.

Of the 464 areas here that have witnessed water stagnation, floodwater was bailed out from 86 localities and work was in full swing in other areas, authorities said, adding that fallen trees were also removed and efforts were on to restore traffic in affected places.

Rainwater entered several houses in low lying suburban areas off Urapakkam and Guduvancherry and electricity connection was switched off in such places.

Using inflatable boats, people were rescued from flooded suburban localities of Pallikaranai and Varadharajapuram by police and National Disaster Response Force personnel respectively.

According to reports on NDTV, schools in Chennai and six other districts have been asked to remain closed.

Roads and bylanes in the city and suburban neighbourhoods brimmed with floodwater, while subways were closed for traffic.

Waterlogging up to one foot was seen in most locations and road margins, including the arterial GST Road, while water stagnation was about two feet in some parts of areas like Madipakkam and over two feet in locations that fall under suburbs like Peerkankaranai.

The floodwaters have brought insects and tadpoles into homes and vacant plots serve as breeding grounds, some residents said.

On Sunday, Chennai city and suburbs that fall under Chengelpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts witnessed heavy rains.

Chennai Police said 2,181 people living in low lying and flooded areas were evacuated and housed in 31 temporary relief centres.

From October 1 to November 28, Chennai received 109.76 CM rainfall while 61.16 CM is normal, which showed an excess of 79 per cent, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre's report.

For assistance, people may call the 24 x 7 toll-free number 1070 (state-level control room in Chennai) or 1077, the number for control centres in districts. Also, residents in Greater Chennai Corporation area may call 1913 to register complaints.

(with PTI inputs)