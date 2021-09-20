Monday, Sep 20, 2021
Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As 16th Punjab CM

Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi has been sworn in as the Chief Minister of Punjab on Monday

Harish Manav
Published: 20 Sep 2021, Updated: 20 Sep 2021 11:56 am

Charanjit Singh Channi has taken oath as 16th CM of Punjab.Alongwith Chanii two Deputy CMs Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni have taken oath. Rahul Gandhi  participated in oath ceremony but  former CM Captain Amarinder Singh remain stay away from the ceremony.

Keeping eye on the coming 2022 assembly election Congress has played with Dalit leader Charanjit Channi as the Chief Minister, the party high command has balanced the caste equation by offering the post of Deputy CM to OP Soni, a Hindu face close aide of Captain Amrinder Singh and Sukhjinder Randhawa, a Jat Sikh from Navjot Sidhu camp. Sunil Jakhar is also learnt to have been offered the post, but he refused.

In the outgoing Congress government, OP Soni, MLA from Amritsar, a confidant of Capt Amarinder Singh, was the senior minister with medical education and reserch portfolio.  On the other hand Sukhjinder  Randhawa, MLA from Dera Baba Nanak(Gurdaspur) was in the CM race, from Navjot Sidhu camp. With this, the party high command has tried to balance caste cards as well as accommodate leaders close to Captain Amarinder and Sidhu camp.

Harish Manav Charanjit Singh Channi Captain Amarinder Singh Chandigarh Punjab National
