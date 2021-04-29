Char Dham Yatra Postponed Amid Rising Cases, Priests Of Four Temples To Perform Rituals

In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus, the Uttarakhand government on Thursday postponed Char Dham Yatra this year in the state. Issuing an order, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said only priests of the four temples will perform rituals and puja this year. The state government had earlier given its green signal to hold the annual Char Dham Yatra from May 14.

However, the portals of the four Himalayan temples known as Chardham will open as scheduled, Rawat said.

Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri are the four famous shrines.

Covid-19 cases have been rising exponentially in Uttarakhand as in various other states. On Wednesday, the state recorded the highest single-day spike of 6,054 new cases, taking the tally to 1,68,616, while 108 deaths pushed the toll to 2,417.

With PTI inputs

