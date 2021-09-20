Channi’s Appointment As Punjab CM; Mayawati Asks Dalits To Remain Cautious Of Congress

Asking Dalits to be wary of Congress following Charanjit Singh Channi’s appointment as first Dalit Chief Minister of Punjab, BSP supremo Mayawati Monday termed the former’s appointment as “election stunt”.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati said the Congress is rattled by the SAD-BJP alliance for the Punjab Assembly polls.

“Congress still does not have faith in Dalits. Dalits need to be very alert to their double standards. I have full faith that Dalits will not fall for this stunt," Mayawati said.

She said she has come to know that assembly elections in Punjab will be fought under a non-Dalit leader and not under Channi.

The reality is that Congress as well as other political parties think of Dalits only in times of crisis, she charged, terming the appointment of Channi as an election stunt of the Congress.

Channi was sworn in as chief minister of Punjab earlier this day.

The Congress decision to name Channi, who hails from Rupnagar district in Punjab's Malwa belt, assumes significance as 32 per cent population of the state comprises Dalits.

The BSP and SAD had in June forged an alliance for the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. (With PTI inputs)