Centre Won’t Scrap Farm Laws: Manohar Lal Khattar After Protestors Ransack Venue Of His Event

Hours after being forced to cancel his event on the new farm laws amid massive protests, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar once again affirmed that the central government will not repeal the contentious legislations, reported The Indian Express.

“The government is not going to repeal these laws,” CM Khattar said during a press conference in Chandigarh.

He added, “It is certain. Even if state governments are to be exempted, there will only be amendments.”

During the conference, CM Khattar also mentioned that he wanted the ongoing discussions between farm leaders and the Centre to have resulted in a solution. “But I don’t think the government is going to withdraw these laws,” he added. “I am hopeful that discussions are going in the right direction, which is why the next date of meeting has been fixed.”

The press conference took place hours after protesting farmers ransacked the venue of the “kisan mahapanchayat” programme at Kaimla village in Haryana’s Karnal district on Sunday. CM Khattar was to address people to highlight the benefits of the three laws.

The Haryana Police had used water cannons, batons, and teargas shells to prevent farmers from marching towards the village. However, the protestors eventually managed to reach the venue and disrupt the programme.

CM Khattar alleged the violence was orchestrated by “certain unscrupulous elements” – namely the Opposition. He also accused state Bharatiya Kisan Union chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni of inciting people to disrupt law and order situation in the state.

He also renewed his appeal to farmers to end their agitation near Delhi borders that has persisted for over a month. “People are dying there in this weather...I would suggest that this protest should end immediately so that these farmers can go back home,” he said. “They are not our enemies. They are also our people. They are also of our state.”

