Centre Issues Show-Cause Notice To Ex-Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay

Hours after sending a reminder to West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay who "retired" on Monday to report to the Personnel Ministry in Delhi at 10 am on Tuesday, the Centre has issued a show-cause notice for not reporting to the department of personnel and training (DoPT) as directed by in Friday's order placing his services with the government of India.

On Monday, Alapan Bandyopadhyay retired from service amid a row with the Centre and will now be serving as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Chief Advisor. "Since Alapan Bandyopadhyay has retired today on May 31 from his service, he is not going to join in Delhi," Mamata said. "I will not allow Alapan Banerjee to leave Nabanna. He is now the Chief Adviser to Chief Minister," she added.

Bandyopadhyay did not fly to Delhi but conducted his official duties at the Secretariat in Kolkata, as the State did not relieve him from his duties. Sources said the extension for Bandyopadhyay was based on the Bengal government's specific request for his service as Chief Secretary. With the withdrawal of the request and appointment of a new Chief Secretary, they claimed, the Centre's order extending his services also stood nullified.

