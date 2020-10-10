October 10, 2020
Corona
CBI Takes Over Investigation Into Hathras Gang-Rape Case

Central Bureau of Investigation took over the probe into a 19-year-old Dalit girl’s alleged gang-rape on September 14.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 October 2020
2020-10-10T21:18:28+05:30

The Hathras gang-rape case will now be probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The agency took over the case into a 19-year-old Dalit girl’s alleged gang-rape on September 14.

The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recommended a CBI probe into the Hathras case. A letter was also sent in this regard to the central government.

The victim was referred to Safdarjung Hospital on Monday in an extremely critical condition with spinal injuries and paralysis. She died on September 29.

(More details to follow)

