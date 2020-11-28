CBI Raids 40 Places Across 3 States In Illegal Coal Trade, Smuggling

The CBI on Saturday started a massive search operation at 40 locations across three states including the premises of some alleged coal smugglers, officials said.

The searches which are primarily spread across West Bengal pertain to a new case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), they said.

The officials said that the search operations are going on at 40 locations, with some people involved in the illegal trade and smuggling of coal being raided by the agency.

