Caught On Camera: Man With Sword Ransacks Popular TV Channel’s Office In Chennai

A man carrying a sword vandalised the headquarters of Sathiyam TV, a popular satellite channel in Chennai. According to a CCTV footage released by the channel, a man, carrying a sword and a shield can be seen damaging the property. “He entered the office premises through the car parking area. He carried the weapons in a guitar bag,” the channel’s managing director, Isaac Livingstone was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Livingstone also claimed that he was the target of the accused in video. On being asked whether there was any possible trigger or motive behind the attack, he said, “We did not do any story against any individual. We don’t know what’s behind this”.

There were no comments from senior police officers in Chennai yet. However, a policeman at the Royapuram police station reportedly confirmed that the accused has been identified as Rajesh Kumar. He said an investigation in the case is underway. “Rajesh is originally from Coimbatore but had moved to Gujarat. He had come driving his car all the way,” Livingstone said, as per the NDTV report.

The Chennai Press Club has reportedly condemned the attack. Bharathi Tamilan, joint secretary, Chennai Press Club, has appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to enact a law for the safety of journalists and their offices. Sathiyam TV is promoted by Mohan C Lazarus, an evangelist, the NDTV report adds.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine