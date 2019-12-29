Cases Against Jharkhand Tribals Filed During Pathalgadi Movement To Be Quashed: CM Hemant Soren

The new Jharkhand government, led by 44-year-old Hemant Soren, swung into action on Sunday within hours of the swearing-in ceremony.

In its first cabinet decision, it announced that all cases registered during Pathalgadi movement and protests following amendments to Chotanagpur Tenancy Act, 1908 (CNT Act) and Santhal Paragana Tenancy Act, 1949 (SPT Act) will be quashed soon.

It added that all dues of government frontline workers will also be cleared immediately.

According to a report, 10,000 Adivasis were booked under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code by Jharkhand police.

The cases relate to the Pathalgadi movement in Jharkhand's Khunti district where engraved stones were installed in villages in 2017 granting special autonomy to tribal areas under the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution.

Earlier on Sunday, Soren was sworn-in as the 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

Governor Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office and secrecy to Soren. A galaxy of leaders from across the political spectrum graced the occasion at Mohrabadi Ground here.

Congress leader Alamgir Alam, Jharkhand PCC president Rameshwar Oraon and RJD MLA Satyanand Bhokta were the other three ministers who took oath after Soren.

In a show of opposition strength, Chief Ministers Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and Mamata Banerjee, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav were among the senior leaders who attended the event.