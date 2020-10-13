October 13, 2020
Corona
Kangana Booked By Karnataka Police Over Tweet On Farmers

The case was registered after a lawyer went to court saying Kangana's tweet had offended him

PTI 13 October 2020
Kangana Booked By Karnataka Police Over Tweet On Farmers
Actor Kangana Ranaut
File Photo
Kangana Booked By Karnataka Police Over Tweet On Farmers
outlookindia.com
2020-10-13T17:53:27+05:30

A case has been registered against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in Karnataka over her tweet allegedly targeting farmers protesting against contentious central farm laws, police said on Tuesday.

The case was registered by police in Tumakuru district on Monday based on the recent order of a local court.

It has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 108 (abetment), wanton vilification upon a community (153A), and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace (504), police said.

The Tumakuru Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court had on October 9 directed police to register an FIR on a complaint by lawyer L Ramesh Naik who contended that the September 21 tweet on the actor's Twitter handle @KanganaTeam had hurt him.

People who spread misinformation and rumors about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about the farmers' bill and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists. You very well know what I said but simply like to spread misinformation, Ranaut had tweeted.

