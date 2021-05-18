Cancel Flights From Singapore, Kejriwal Appeals To Centre Over ‘Very Dangerous' Virus Strain For Kids

May 18, 2021
Poshan
This new strain of virus could invade India in the form of a third wave, he said in a tweet.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 May 2021, Last Updated at 4:18 pm
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
PTI
outlookindia.com
2021-05-18T16:18:43+05:30
Cancel flights from Singapore, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to the Centre, saying a new strain of coronavirus there is said to be "very dangerous" for children.

"The new form of coronavirus in Singapore is said to be very dangerous for children. It could reach Delhi in the form of a third wave. My appeal to the Central government: 1. Cancel all air services with Singapore with immediate effect 2. Work on vaccine alternatives for children on a priority basis," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

This new strain could invade India in the form of a third Covid wave, the CM added.

(With PTI inputs)

 

