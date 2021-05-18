Cancel Flights From Singapore, Kejriwal Appeals To Centre Over ‘Very Dangerous' Virus Strain For Kids

Cancel flights from Singapore, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to the Centre, saying a new strain of coronavirus there is said to be "very dangerous" for children.

"The new form of coronavirus in Singapore is said to be very dangerous for children. It could reach Delhi in the form of a third wave. My appeal to the Central government: 1. Cancel all air services with Singapore with immediate effect 2. Work on vaccine alternatives for children on a priority basis," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

à¤¸à¤¿à¤Âà¤Âà¤¾à¤ªà¥Âà¤° à¤®à¥Âà¤Â à¤Âà¤¯à¤¾ à¤Âà¥Âà¤°à¥Âà¤¨à¤¾ à¤Âà¤¾ à¤¨à¤¯à¤¾ à¤°à¥Âà¤ª à¤¬à¤Âà¥Âà¤Âà¥Âà¤Â à¤Âà¥Â à¤²à¤¿à¤Â à¤¬à¥Âà¤¹à¤¦ à¤Âà¤¼à¤¤à¤°à¤¨à¤¾à¤Â à¤¬à¤¤à¤¾à¤¯à¤¾ à¤Âà¤¾ à¤°à¤¹à¤¾ à¤¹à¥Â, à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ à¤®à¥Âà¤Â à¤¯à¥Â à¤¤à¥Âà¤¸à¤°à¥Â à¤²à¤¹à¤° à¤Âà¥Â à¤°à¥Âà¤ª à¤®à¥Âà¤Â à¤Â à¤¸à¤Âà¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥Âà¥¤



à¤Âà¥Âà¤Âà¤¦à¥Âà¤° à¤¸à¤°à¤Âà¤¾à¤° à¤¸à¥Â à¤®à¥Âà¤°à¥Â à¤Â à¤ªà¥Âà¤²:

1. à¤¸à¤¿à¤Âà¤Âà¤¾à¤ªà¥Âà¤° à¤Âà¥Â à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ à¤¹à¤µà¤¾à¤Â à¤¸à¥Âà¤µà¤¾à¤Âà¤Â à¤¤à¤¤à¥Âà¤Âà¤¾à¤² à¤ªà¥Âà¤°à¤­à¤¾à¤µ à¤¸à¥Â à¤°à¤¦à¥Âà¤¦ à¤¹à¥Âà¤Â

2. à¤¬à¤Âà¥Âà¤Âà¥Âà¤Â à¤Âà¥Â à¤²à¤¿à¤Â à¤­à¥Â à¤µà¥Âà¤Âà¥Âà¤¸à¥Âà¤¨ à¤Âà¥Â à¤µà¤¿à¤Âà¤²à¥Âà¤ªà¥Âà¤Â à¤ªà¤° à¤ªà¥Âà¤°à¤¾à¤¥à¤®à¤¿à¤Âà¤¤à¤¾ à¤Âà¥Â à¤Âà¤§à¤¾à¤° à¤ªà¤° à¤Âà¤¾à¤® à¤¹à¥Â — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 18, 2021

This new strain could invade India in the form of a third Covid wave, the CM added.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine