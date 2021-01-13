January 13, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Cabinet Committee Approves Procurement Of Tejas Aircraft For Rs 48,000 Crore

Cabinet Committee Approves Procurement Of Tejas Aircraft For Rs 48,000 Crore

Cabinet Committee on Security approves procurement of Tejas aircraft at a cost of about Rs 48,000 crore, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Cabinet Committee Approves Procurement Of Tejas Aircraft For Rs 48,000 Crore
Tejas Mk-1
PTI File Photo
Cabinet Committee Approves Procurement Of Tejas Aircraft For Rs 48,000 Crore
outlookindia.com
2021-01-13T17:47:58+05:30

 Cabinet Committee on Security approves procurement of Tejas aircraft at a cost of about Rs 48,000 crore, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday.

(With PTI inputs. More details awaited)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

SC Issues Notice On Centre’s Plea Seeking Criminalisation Of Adultery For Armed Forces

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Rajnath Singh Tejas fighter National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos