Bushashr Royalty: Vikramaditya Singh Crowned As ‘Raja Sahib’ In Private Ceremony

Following centuries-old tradition, Vikramaditya Singh (31), the heir apparent of the erstwhile Rampur- Bushashr state on Saturday stepped into the shoes of his late stalwart father Virbhadra Singh, the scion of Bushashr royalty.

The "Raj-tilak" ceremony, to signify the change of power, was held at a closed-door event at Padam Palace, Rampur. It was performed by four family priests and was marked by reciting of Vedic hymns and several rituals. Barring close family members no one was allowed to watch the ceremony. No mobile phone or cameras were allowed at the sacred venue.

According to reports, Vikramaditya Singh and his mother Partibha Singh got teary-eyed during the ceremony.

According to a family member, the rituals, started as early as 4 am on Saturday and no one had any prior information about it except Vikramaditya Singh, his mother and a few elderly family members.

Six-time former Himachal chief minister and the ex-Raja sahib of Busheshr, Virbhadra Singh, died on July 5 at Indira Gandhi medical College (IGMC) in Shimla.

As per family tradition, the title of “Raja Sahib” was bestowed upon Vikramaditya Singh today, who prior to this was called “Tikka Sahib”.

The royal family however, clarified that no one would be called ‘Rajyaabhishek” and that today’s ceremony was only meant to declare Vikramaditya as the head of the family for social, religious and spiritual duties, which were earlier performed by Virbhadra Singh.

Virbhadra Singh was only 13 when he was crowned as the “Raja” of Bushashr after the demise of his father “Raja” Padam Singh in 1947.

Meanwhile, thousands of people from all over the state and elsewhere reached Rampur to pay their last respects to Virbhadra Singh, whose mortal remains will be consigned to the flames at 3 pm on the banks of Sutlej river. The scenes at the Rampur Padam Palace were emotionally stirring as people were seen crying and praying for Virbhadra Singh—who was also considered as a “father-figure” by many in Rampur and Kinnaur.

