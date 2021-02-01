February 01, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Rahul Gandhi’s Viral Eye-Roll During Budget Session Triggers Meme Fest On Social Media

Rahul Gandhi’s Viral Eye-Roll During Budget Session Triggers Meme Fest On Social Media

While Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was presenting Union Budget 2021, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi could not stop rolling his eyes, leaving netizens in splits

Outlook Web Bureau 01 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Rahul Gandhi’s Viral Eye-Roll During Budget Session Triggers Meme Fest On Social Media
Rahul Gandhi
LSTV/Twitter
Rahul Gandhi’s Viral Eye-Roll During Budget Session Triggers Meme Fest On Social Media
outlookindia.com
2021-02-01T19:37:55+05:30
Also read

When  Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was engrossed in presenting India's first paperless budget, netizens caught Rahul Gandhi looking rather disinterested and well, bored! 

Owing to the pandemic, Sitharaman broke the tradition and read the budget through a tablet this year, but all netizens seem to care about is how Rahul was rolling his eyes throughout her speech. 

Before the budget session began, Rahul Gandhi talked about his expectations from the Union Budget 2021. He was of the opinion that the government must focus on supporting MSMEs, farmers and workers "to generate employment". 

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Farmers' Protests: Twitter Withholds Multiple Accounts Linked To Various Farm Unions

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Rahul Gandhi Nirmala Sitharaman New Delhi Budget 2001 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos