Rahul Gandhi’s Viral Eye-Roll During Budget Session Triggers Meme Fest On Social Media

When Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was engrossed in presenting India's first paperless budget, netizens caught Rahul Gandhi looking rather disinterested and well, bored!

Owing to the pandemic, Sitharaman broke the tradition and read the budget through a tablet this year, but all netizens seem to care about is how Rahul was rolling his eyes throughout her speech.

Before Valentine Day After valentine day

Any guess why #RahulGandhi has not tweeted- "Budget is only for 4-5 businessmen friends of PM Modi" yet?



Because he is high........ly concerned about the farmers protesting at Shambhu border.#Budget #Budget2021

Going to office after one year of Work from home. #Budget2021

Rahul: Yha budget kuch samajh aa nahi rha, aur wha Chotta Bheem ke episode nikla ja rha hai yaaaar.

Before the budget session began, Rahul Gandhi talked about his expectations from the Union Budget 2021. He was of the opinion that the government must focus on supporting MSMEs, farmers and workers "to generate employment".

#Budget2021 must:



-Support MSMEs, farmers and workers to generate employment.



-Increase Healthcare expenditure to save lives.



-Increase Defence expenditure to safeguard borders. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 1, 2021

