August 22, 2020
Corona
BSF Shoots Dead Five Intruders Along India-Pakistan International Border In Punjab

When asked to stop, the intruders fired on BSF troops who retaliated in self-defence, a BSF officer said.

PTI 22 August 2020
Border Security Force (BSF) jawans display preparedness in Pargwal area along the India-Pakistan border, ahead of the Independence Day, in Akhnoor, J & K.
PTI Photo
2020-08-22T12:12:38+05:30

The Border Security Force shot dead five intruders along the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab early Saturday, a senior officer said.

He said "alert troops of the 103rd battalion noticed suspicious movement of intruders violating the IB" in the Tarn Taran district of Punjab.

When asked to stop, the intruders fired on BSF troops who retaliated in self-defence. Subsequently, five intruders were shot dead, the BSF officer said.

Another BSF official said the incident happened around 4:45 am.

An intensive search operation along the front is underway. 

