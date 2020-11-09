Bombay High Court Refuses Interim Bail To Arnab Goswami

The Bombay High Court on Monday refused to grant bail to Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami.

Goswami, arrested in connection with the alleged suicide of an interior designer, on Monday filed a bail application before the sessions court at Alibaug in Maharashtra's Raigad district.

Goswami and two others - Feroze Shaikh and Nitish Sarda - were arrested by Alibaug police on November 4 in connection with the suicide of architect-interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by companies of the accused.

After his arrest from his residence in Mumbai, Goswami was taken to Alibaug, where the Chief Judicial Magistrate refused to remand him in police custody.

The magistrate's court remanded Goswami and the two others in judicial custody till November 18. Goswami was initially kept at a local school which has been designated as a COVID-19 centre for the Alibaug prison.

On Sunday, he was shifted to the Taloja jail in Raigad district after allegedly being found using a mobile phone while in judicial custody.

