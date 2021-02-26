Body Of 40-Year-Old Farmer Found With Bullet Injury In UP’s Badaun

In a shocking case, a body of a 40-year-old farmer was found with gunshot injury in a field in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district on Friday.
Identified as Avnaish Kumar, the farmer had gone to his field in Behti village on Thursday night and he was found lying dead in the morning, police said.
Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said a First Information Report (FIR) is being registered.
Police are investigating the matter, the SP said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem.
With PTI inputs
