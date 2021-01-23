January 23, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  BJP Leader Fadnavis Meets Anna Hazare After Protest Threat

BJP Leader Fadnavis Meets Anna Hazare After Protest Threat

The anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare wrote to the centre and announced to sit on a dharna or 'fast'i n Delhi from January 30 over a host of agricultural demands.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
BJP Leader Fadnavis Meets Anna Hazare After Protest Threat
Social activist Anna Hazare
PTI photo
BJP Leader Fadnavis Meets Anna Hazare After Protest Threat
outlookindia.com
2021-01-23T08:41:12+05:30

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday met social activist Anna Hazare in Ralegan Siddhi in Ahmednagar, located nearly at 120 kilometres from pune and assured him that his views and demands in the farm laws matter will be communicated to the Centre.

The anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare wrote to the centre and announced to sit on a dharna or 'fast'in Delhi from January 30 over a host of agricultural demands.

Fadnavis said the Union agriculture minister had urged him to speak to Hazare, adding that a solution to the demands would be arrived at soon.

"The government is just giving empty promises due to which I do not have any trust left (in the government)...Let's see, what action the Centre takes on my demands. They have sought time for a month, so I have given them time till January-end. If my demands are not met, I will resume my hunger strike protest. This would be my last protest," the 83-year-old said.

 Hazare said the Centre's new farm laws were undemocratic and added people's participation was necessary in drafting laws.

One of his demands is the implementation of M S Swaminathan Committee's recommendations on agriculture

(With PTI Inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

The Soul Of Small And Marginal Farmers: Get Us Remunerative Prices Only!

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Pune Farmers protest Farm Bills 2020 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos