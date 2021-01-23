BJP Leader Fadnavis Meets Anna Hazare After Protest Threat

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday met social activist Anna Hazare in Ralegan Siddhi in Ahmednagar, located nearly at 120 kilometres from pune and assured him that his views and demands in the farm laws matter will be communicated to the Centre.

The anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare wrote to the centre and announced to sit on a dharna or 'fast'in Delhi from January 30 over a host of agricultural demands.

Fadnavis said the Union agriculture minister had urged him to speak to Hazare, adding that a solution to the demands would be arrived at soon.

"The government is just giving empty promises due to which I do not have any trust left (in the government)...Let's see, what action the Centre takes on my demands. They have sought time for a month, so I have given them time till January-end. If my demands are not met, I will resume my hunger strike protest. This would be my last protest," the 83-year-old said.

Hazare said the Centre's new farm laws were undemocratic and added people's participation was necessary in drafting laws.

One of his demands is the implementation of M S Swaminathan Committee's recommendations on agriculture

(With PTI Inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine