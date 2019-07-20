BJP Leader Arrested, Granted Bail After Threatening To 'Spill MP CM Kamal Nath's Blood'

Surendra Nath Singh, a BJP leader in Madhya Pradesh, has kicked up a row after he threatened to "spill the blood" of Chief Minister Kamal Nath. He was arrested on Friday before a court granted him bail.

A former MLA, Singh has been leading a drive against the eviction of hawkers and on Thursday during a protest, he said: "Blood will flow on the streets, and that blood will be of Kamal Nath".

His party leaders disapproved of his actions, saying it went against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stated policy of public conduct.

Singh is the second leader from the BJP to have had a case registered against him. Weeks ago, Aakash Vijayvarguya, the son of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, was also arrested after he thrashed an on-duty civic official in MP.

Singh said he was leading a protest against the action taken against the poor vendors and inflated power bills handed to slum dwellers.

"The local administration has been removing the vendors from the city without rehabilitation," he said.

The Assembly was adjourned twice during the Question Hour amid an uproar by the ruling Congress members over the alleged statement of Singh against the Chief Minister.

BJP members said they were ready for a discussion on the issue. Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava said his party does not approve of such behaviour.

Bhopal police had registered a case on Thursday against Singh for violating prohibitory orders, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Umesh Tiwari said. He was released on bail by a district court on Friday on a personal bond.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath said the House has already condemned the BJP leader's statement.

"I don't need to say anything about this anymore. This has been the BJP's culture to spread anarchy. The BJP members preach values and character but their office bearers and workers have always stayed away from such conduct," Nath said.

(With inputs from IANS)