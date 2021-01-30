January 30, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  BJP Invites LJP Chief Chirag Paswan To NDA Meet; Paswan Likely To Skip

BJP Invites LJP Chief Chirag Paswan To NDA Meet; Paswan Likely To Skip

A vocal supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan, walked out of the NDA coalition in Bihar, right before the state went to polls.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
BJP Invites LJP Chief Chirag Paswan To NDA Meet; Paswan Likely To Skip
Lok Janshakti Party Chief Chirag Paswan
PTI File Photo
BJP Invites LJP Chief Chirag Paswan To NDA Meet; Paswan Likely To Skip
outlookindia.com
2021-01-30T13:39:05+05:30
Also read

In a surprising move, the ruling BJP dispensation invited Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan to attend the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting on Saturday to discuss the ruling bloc's agenda for the Budget session of Parliament, party sources said.

However, Paswan is expected to give the meeting a miss due to health reasons. It is noteworthy, that the LJP chief had previously skipped the all-party meet organised by the NDA.

The invite to Paswan from Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies assumes significance as it comes in the backdrop of the LJP walking out of the NDA in Bihar due to its opposition to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and contesting the state Assembly polls on its own.

Though the LJP could win only one seat in the Bihar polls, it inflicted serious damage on the JD(U), the tally of which fell to 43 from 71, triggering a backlash from Nitish Kumar's party, with some of its leaders questioning if Paswan could still be with the NDA at the Centre.

A vocal supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Paswan has maintained that he remains an ally of the BJP at the Centre.

Senior leaders of the saffron party had also criticised him for fielding candidates against the JD(U) in the Bihar polls.

The invite to Paswan for the NDA meeting indicates that the BJP, which has lost a few key allies, continues to see the LJP, which was founded by towering Dalit leader Ram Vilas Paswan, as a partner.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

10 Killed, Dozen Injured In Bus-Truck Collision On Moradabad-Agra Highway

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Chirag Paswan Narendra Modi Nitish Kumar Bihar National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos