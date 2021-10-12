BJP Hits Out At Rahul, Priyanka Over Silence On Dalit Atrocities In Congress Ruled States

The BJP launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday over their silence on atrocities against Dalits in Congress-ruled states.

Citing alleged incidents of atrocities against members of the Scheduled Caste (SC) communities in Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Jharkhand, the BJP said those who project themselves as champions of Dalit rights are ignoring such incidents.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said in a press conference, "Both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra project themselves as the champions of Dalit rights but why are they silent on atrocities against scheduled castes in Rajasthan and other states?"

He asked why the leaders from various political parties, who went on "political tourism" in Uttar Pradesh in the wake of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, do not visit the Congress-ruled states when incidents of atrocities against Dalits are reported from these states.

Reverberating with the same tone, BJP general secretary Dushyant Gautam alleged that it was the Congress party that showed disrespect to Dalit icon BR Ambedkar and never gave him his due respect during its rule.

(With PTI Inputs)