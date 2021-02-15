BJP Govt In Nepal, Sri Lanka? Reports Quote Biplab Deb Talking Of Amit Shah's 'Overseas' Expansion Plan

February 15, 2021
According to news portal East Mojo, Tripura CM Biplab Deb said that Amit Shah, who was then BJP national president talked about ‘overseas’ expansion after winning in all the states in India

Outlook Web Bureau 15 February 2021
Stoking a fresh controversy, Tripura CM Biplab Deb said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not only planned to expand across the country but also in neighbouring nations like Nepal and Sri Lanka.

While speaking at a BJP event in Agartala, Deb said that Amit Shah, who was then BJP national president talked about ‘overseas’ expansion after winning in all the states in India, news portal East Mojo said.

“We were talking in the state guest house when Ajay Jamwal (North-East Zonal Secretary of BJP) said that BJP has formed its government in several states of India, in reply Shah said, Now Sri Lanka and Nepal is left. We have to expand the party in Sri Lanka, Nepal and win there to form a government,” Deb said quoting Amit Shah.

“The BJP will change the trend of change of government between the Left and the Congress every five years in Kerala and emerge as the winner in the southern state as well”, he added.

Earlier in 2018, Deb had kicked up a storm by his ‘Internet in the Mahabharata era’ remark. He had said, “India has been using the internet for ages. In Mahabharata, Sanjay was blind but he narrated what was happening on the battlefield to Dhritarashtra anyway. This was due to the internet and technology. The satellite also existed during that period.”

