December 13, 2020
Corona
BJP Chief JP Nadda Tests Positive for Covid-19

The BJP president said that he is currently under home isolation

Outlook Web Bureau 13 December 2020
BJP National President JP Nadda
PTI
BJP chief JP Nadda on Sunday announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19. Nadda said that he is currently under home isolation and added that he is doing well. 

“After experiencing symptoms of Covid-19, I got myself tested, post which I received a positive report. My health condition is fine and I am under home isolation following doctors’ advice. I request whoever came in contact with me during the last few days, to isolate themselves and get tested,” Nadda tweeted.

