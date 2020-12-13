BJP Chief JP Nadda Tests Positive for Covid-19

BJP chief JP Nadda on Sunday announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19. Nadda said that he is currently under home isolation and added that he is doing well.

“After experiencing symptoms of Covid-19, I got myself tested, post which I received a positive report. My health condition is fine and I am under home isolation following doctors’ advice. I request whoever came in contact with me during the last few days, to isolate themselves and get tested,” Nadda tweeted.

à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂà¤¨à¤¾ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤¶à¥ÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂ à¤²à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤·à¤£ à¤¦à¤¿à¤ÂÂà¤¨à¥ÂÂ à¤ªà¤° à¤®à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤¨à¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤¸à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤°à¤µà¤¾à¤¯à¤¾ à¤ÂÂà¤° à¤°à¤¿à¤ªà¥ÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤ªà¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤¿à¤ÂÂà¤¿à¤µ à¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤¹à¥ÂÂà¥¤ à¤®à¥ÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂ à¤¤à¤¬à¥ÂÂà¤¯à¤¤ à¤ à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤¹à¥ÂÂ, à¤¡à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂà¤¸ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤¸à¤²à¤¾à¤¹ à¤ªà¤° à¤¹à¥ÂÂà¤® à¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤¸à¥ÂÂà¤²à¥ÂÂà¤¶à¤¨ à¤®à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤¸à¤­à¥ÂÂ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¶à¤¾- à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥ÂÂà¤¦à¥ÂÂà¤¶à¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤²à¤¨ à¤ÂÂà¤° à¤°à¤¹à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¥¤ à¤®à¥ÂÂà¤°à¤¾ à¤ÂÂ à¤¨à¥ÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂà¤§ à¤¹à¥ÂÂ, à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤­à¥ÂÂ à¤²à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤¤ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤®à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤¸à¤ÂÂà¤ªà¤°à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤®à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤¯à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤¹à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ, à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤ªà¤¯à¤¾ à¤¸à¥ÂÂà¤µà¤¯à¤ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤¸à¥ÂÂà¤²à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤° à¤ÂÂ à¤ªà¤¨à¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤¾à¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤°à¤µà¤¾à¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¥¤ — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 13, 2020

