Shocking! New-born Stolen From Hospital In Rajasthan

A baby boy was allegedly stolen from a hospital in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district, officials said.

The incident occurred when the hospital's ICU ward was being cleaned and the new-born was left unsupervised, officials added.

After scanning the CCTV footage, police have identified a woman as a suspect and are trying to nab her, officials said.

With PTI Inputs

