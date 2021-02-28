Shocking! New-born Stolen From Hospital In Rajasthan

A baby boy was allegedly stolen from a hospital in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district, officials said.
The incident occurred when the hospital's ICU ward was being cleaned and the new-born was left unsupervised, officials added.
After scanning the CCTV footage, police have identified a woman as a suspect and are trying to nab her, officials said.
With PTI Inputs
