February 28, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Shocking! New-born Stolen From Hospital In Rajasthan

Shocking! New-born Stolen From Hospital In Rajasthan

A six-day-old baby boy disappeared from a hospital in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur district, officials said

Outlook Web Bureau 28 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Shocking! New-born Stolen From Hospital In Rajasthan
Representational Image
File Photo
Shocking! New-born Stolen From Hospital In Rajasthan
outlookindia.com
2021-02-28T21:59:38+05:30

A baby boy was allegedly stolen from a hospital in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district, officials said.

The incident occurred when the hospital's ICU ward was being cleaned and the new-born was left unsupervised, officials added.

After scanning the CCTV footage, police have identified a woman as a suspect and are trying to nab her, officials said.

With PTI Inputs 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

National Science Day: How Science Drives The New Normal

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Rajasthan Hospitals / Clinics National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos