Thursday, Jan 13, 2022
Bikaner-Guwahati Express Derails And Overturns In Bengal's Jalpaiguri District, 3 Killed

TV footage showed a number of coaches lying sideways down the elevated tracks as rescue workers were seen trying to extricate the passengers.

Representative image. | PTI

2022-01-13T20:09:06+05:30
Published: 13 Jan 2022, Updated: 13 Jan 2022 8:09 pm

Three people were killed dead as several coaches of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express train derailed and overturned near Dohomoni in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Thursday, officials said.

Sources said a relief train has been rushed to the spot.

Jalpaiguri district administration said some injured passengers were being rushed to a hospital in nearby Moynaguri.

