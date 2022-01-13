Bikaner-Guwahati Express Derails And Overturns In Bengal's Jalpaiguri District, 3 Killed

Three people were killed dead as several coaches of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express train derailed and overturned near Dohomoni in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Thursday, officials said.

TV footage showed a number of coaches lying sideways down the elevated tracks as rescue workers were seen trying to extricate the passengers.

Sources said a relief train has been rushed to the spot.

Jalpaiguri district administration said some injured passengers were being rushed to a hospital in nearby Moynaguri.