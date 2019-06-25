Bihar: Man Carries Son On Shoulder After No Ambulance At Hospital

﻿
The unfortunate incident occurred at the Sadar Hospital where the father had brought his child after he complained of fever and abdominal pain.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 June 2019
Father of 8-year-old son carries son on his shoulder. (ANI Photo)
2019-06-25T19:09:32+0530

A man in Bihar's Nalanda was on Tuesday forced to carry his 8-year-old son on his shoulder due to the unavailability of an ambulance at the government hospital.

The unfortunate incident occurred at the Sadar Hospital where the father had brought his child after he complained of fever and abdominal pain.

"An inquiry into the matter will be conducted. In case of any negligence, strict action will be taken," District Magistrate Yogendra Singh said.

Singh further added that similar incidents have been reported in the past too.

The incident has once again exposed the fragile health infrastructure of the state, where Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) has become recurrent over the last  several years.

This comes at a time when 131 children have already died in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district due to AES.

A total of 111 deaths have been reported from government-run SKMCH and 20 in Kejriwal hospital.

(With inputs from ANI)

Outlook Web Bureau Bihar Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) National

