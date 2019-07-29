﻿
Bihar: 7 Minor Boys Drown In Water-Filled Pit In Saran, 2 Rescued

The deceased were identified as Satyam Nat, Raja Nat, Teeman Nat, Arjun Nat, Suraj Nat, Bittu Nat and Chandan Nat.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 July 2019
Bihar: 7 Minor Boys Drown In Water-Filled Pit In Saran, 2 Rescued
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE-FILE
Bihar: 7 Minor Boys Drown In Water-Filled Pit In Saran, 2 Rescued
outlookindia.com
2019-07-29T11:38:39+0530

Seven minor boys drowned in a water-filled pit in Bihar's Saran district, police said.

Two others were rescued by some locals, who rushed to the spot after the incident, that occurred at Doila village under Isuapur police station limits on Sunday, Saran Superintendent of Police (SP) Hari Kishore Rai said.

"The boys were spotted by two children who were cutting wood near the pit, which was dug for extracting mud. They ran towards the village to inform its residents," the SP said.

Locals fished out the bodies from the pit, he said.

The deceased were aged between eight to ten years.

The rescued boys were rushed to a nearby hospital in a
critical condition.

"They are now out of danger," hospital sources said.

The deceased were identified as Satyam Nat, Raja Nat, Teeman Nat, Arjun Nat, Suraj Nat, Bittu Nat and Chandan Nat.

(PTI)

