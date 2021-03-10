Bengal: TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee Injured In Nandigram, Says She Was ‘Pushed’

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee was injured during campaigning on Wednesday. The incident occurred while she was outside a temple in Nandigram’s Reyapara area.

The West Bengal chief minister has claimed that she was “pushed” and suffered an injury in one of her legs.

Responding to the incident, the TMC chief claimed that it was part of a “conspiracy” being hatched against her.

"I was standing outside my car with the door open. I was going to a temple there to offer my prayers. Few people came around my car and pushed the door. The door hit my leg," Banerjee said.

The chief minister further claimed that her leg got swollen because of the injury and she was feeling feverish.

Speaking to reporters, she said that no local police personnel was present at the spot when the incident happened.

The incident has triggered a security scare as the chief minister gets Z-plus protection. Banerjee, who was supposed to stay the night in Nandigram, is being brought to Kolkata, official sources said.

She was in the area in Purba Medinipur district for the last two days to campaign for the upcoming elections.

Earlier today, Banerjee filed her nomination papers to contest from the Nandigram constituency in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Exuding confidence of emerging victorious, Banerjee had said that she never returned empty-handed from Nandigram.

The TMC chief filed her papers at Nandigram’s Haldia sub-divisional office after taking part in a 2-km-long roadshow. She was accompanied by part president Subrata Bakshi.

(With PTI inputs)

