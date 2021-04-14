April 14, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Bengal Govt Will Probe Cooch Behar Killings And Punish Those Responsible: Mamata Banerjee

Bengal Govt Will Probe Cooch Behar Killings And Punish Those Responsible: Mamata Banerjee

Four persons were killed in Cooch Behar district during the furth phase of the Assembly elections after CISF personnel opened fire outside a polling booth

Outlook Web Bureau 14 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Bengal Govt Will Probe Cooch Behar Killings And Punish Those Responsible: Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
PTI
Bengal Govt Will Probe Cooch Behar Killings And Punish Those Responsible: Mamata Banerjee
outlookindia.com
2021-04-14T13:01:30+05:30
Also read

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the state government will probe the violence that erupted in Cooch Behar district on April 10, that left four people dead.

Four persons were killed after CISF personnel opened fire outside a polling booth in Cooch Behar during the fourth phase of the Assembly elections. The forces claimed that they opened fire in “self-defence” after a mob allegedly attacked them.

Lashing out at the CISF personnel, the TMC chief had termed the incident as “genocide”.

While meeting the kin of the four victims, Banerjee on Wednesday said that the state government will launch a probe to punish those responsible.

Banerjee lamented that she could not meet the family members of the deceased earlier, owing to a 72-hour ban on entry of political leaders in the district. The EC had issued the ban immediately after the fourth phase of polls finished on Saturday.

"Our inquiry will track everyone responsible for the cold-blooded killing and ensure they are punished as per law," she said.

Banerjee said she will also ensure justice for the family of Ananda Burman, an 18-year-old first-time voter who was shot dead outside a polling booth in the same district in a separate incident.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Jaipur: Labourer Arrested For Raping 8-Year-Old-Girl

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Mamata Banerjee West Bengal West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Trinamool Congress (TMC) National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos