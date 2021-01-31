Bengal Government's 'Swasthya Sathi' Card Scheme Is A Hoax: Rajib Banerjee

Also read West Bengal Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee Quits Mamata Banerjee's Cabinet

Newly inducted BJP leader Rajib Banerjee targeted Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday and said there is no need for the ruling TMC government to stay in power any longer as the party has claimed that 99 per cent of its promised development work has already been undertaken by it.



Addressing a rally at Howrah Banerjee, who quit the TMC two days ago, said that the 'Swasthya Sathi' card, a free medical insurance scheme of Rs five lakh for each family in the state, of the TMC government is a "hoax". BJP minister Smriti Irani was also present at the rally.



"The funds required for the scheme are much more than the West Bengal government's annual budget," Banerjee said.

With PTI inputs

