BBC Show Faces Social Media Storm Over Offensive Comments Against PM Modi's Mother

BBC has received major criticism on social media by the Indian community after one of the speakers on BBC Asian Network's 'Big Debate' used offensive language for the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The radio show was hosting a discussion about the racism Indians and the Sikh community face in the United Kingdom. This quickly escalated into a row over the ongoing farmers' protests in New Delhi against the Centre's new agriculture laws. One of the callers in the course of the show used derogatory words for PM Modi's mother, Heeraben Modi.

An audio clip of the incident was shared on Twitter that caused outrage.

What on earth is #bbc endorsing here. This a very serious issue & @bbcasiannetwork needs to give an answer on the derogatory & demeaning comments made towards the Mother of #IndianPM. How much further will you fall? @naomi2009 @loveenatandon @RatanSharda55 @ramnikmann @kochattil — Nandini (@nanmob) March 1, 2021

People criticised the radio show makers for not objecting to the remarks. Many also slammed the organisation for permitting the airing of the offensive comments.

