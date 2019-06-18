Four Get Life Term In Ayodhya Terror Attack 2005

﻿
Special judge Dinesh Chandra also imposed a fine of Rs 2.4 lakh on each of the convicts, public prosecutor Gulab Chandra Agrahari told reporters in Allahabad.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 June 2019
A special court in Allahabad sentenced four persons to life imprisonment while acquitted one accused in the 2005 Ayodhya terror attack case in which two locals were killed and seven CRPF personnel were injured.

The terror attack on July 5, 2005 had left two locals dead and injured seven paramilitary personnel. Five suspected JeM terrorists were eliminated by security forces in retaliatory action.

