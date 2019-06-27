<em>Aukaat Kya Hai Aapki</em>: Kailash Vijayvargiya Brickbats News Anchor When Asked About Son's Conduct

﻿
A News24 anchor tried to draw Kailash's attention towards visuals in which his son Aakash is seen chasing an official and assaulting him in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 June 2019
BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.
BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday hurled brickbats at a news anchor, hours after the former's son Aakash Vijayvargiya was arrested for assaulting an on-duty government official with a cricket bat.

A News24 anchor tried to draw Kailash's attention towards visuals in which his son Aakash is seen chasing an official and assaulting him in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district.

Responding to the question, Kailash snapped at the anchor, asking him if he was a "judge" pronouncing "judgment on the matter".

The anchor retorted, saying, the visuals bore testimony to Aakash's misdemeanour in public.

Kailash, then, said: "Who are you? What is your status? What is your position to question an MLA?"

News24 anchor responded saying he was entitled to ask questions of elected leaders as a common man.

Hours after landing a blow on the official, Aakash was arrested by the MP police.

Akash was part of a protest by locals against the Indore Municipal Corporation's drive to demolish the building. He even "warned" officials against going ahead with the demolition, following which the incident happened.

"This is just the beginning, we will end this corruption and goondaism. 'Aavedan, nivedan aur fir dana dan' this is our line of action," Akash was quoted as saying by ANI after the incident.

Next Story : India-Japan Ties To Become Stronger In 'New India': PM Narendra Modi To Indian Diaspora
