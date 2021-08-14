August 14 To Be Observed As 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day': PM Modi

August 14, 2021
The pain of partition can never be forgotten, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said

Outlook Web Bureau 14 August 2021, Last Updated at 11:45 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the pain of partition can never be forgotten and announced that August 14 will be observed as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ in the memory of the struggles and sacrifices of people.

May the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day keep "reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment," the PM said.

Modi noted that millions of people were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence caused by the partition.

Pakistan was carved out as a Muslim country after the division of India by the British colonial rule in 1947, and millions of people were displaced and many lakhs of them lost their lives as large scale rioting broke out.

India will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day on Sunday.

(PTI inputs)

