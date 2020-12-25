Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Efforts For Making Strong, Prosperous India Will Be Remembered Forever: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid rich tributes to the former prime minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary.
Vajpayee's visionary leadership saw the country's development reach unprecedented heights, he said in a tweet.
"His efforts for making a strong and prosperous India will be remembered forever," Modi said.
à¤ªà¥Âà¤°à¥Âà¤µ à¤ªà¥Âà¤°à¤§à¤¾à¤¨à¤®à¤Âà¤¤à¥Âà¤°à¥Â à¤Âà¤¦à¤°à¤£à¥Âà¤¯ à¤Â à¤Âà¤² à¤¬à¤¿à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥Â à¤µà¤¾à¤Âà¤ªà¥Âà¤¯à¥Â à¤Âà¥Â à¤Âà¥Â à¤Âà¤¨à¤Âà¥Â à¤Âà¤¨à¥Âà¤®-à¤Âà¤¯à¤Âà¤¤à¥Â à¤ªà¤° à¤¶à¤¤-à¤¶à¤¤ à¤¨à¤®à¤¨à¥¤ à¤Â à¤ªà¤¨à¥Â à¤¦à¥Âà¤°à¤¦à¤°à¥Âà¤¶à¥Â à¤¨à¥Âà¤¤à¥Âà¤¤à¥Âà¤µ à¤®à¥Âà¤Â à¤Âà¤¨à¥Âà¤¹à¥Âà¤Âà¤¨à¥Â à¤¦à¥Âà¤¶ à¤Âà¥Â à¤µà¤¿à¤Âà¤¾à¤¸ à¤Âà¥Â à¤Â à¤à¥Âà¤¤à¤ªà¥Âà¤°à¥Âà¤µ à¤Âà¤Âà¤Âà¤¾à¤Âà¤¯à¥Âà¤Â à¤ªà¤° à¤ªà¤¹à¥Âà¤Âà¤Âà¤¾à¤¯à¤¾à¥¤ à¤Âà¤Â à¤¸à¤¶à¤Âà¥Âà¤¤ à¤Âà¤° à¤¸à¤®à¥Âà¤¦à¥Âà¤§ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ à¤Âà¥Â à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥Âà¤®à¤¾à¤£ à¤Âà¥Â à¤²à¤¿à¤Â à¤Âà¤¨à¤Âà¥Â à¤ªà¥Âà¤°à¤¯à¤¾à¤¸à¥Âà¤Â à¤Âà¥Â à¤¸à¤¦à¥Âà¤µ à¤¸à¥Âà¤®à¤°à¤£ à¤Âà¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤Âà¤¾à¤Âà¤Âà¤¾à¥¤— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2020
Born in 1924, Vajpayee was a founder member of the Jana Sangh and then the BJP, a party which rose from the margins to rule India for the first time in 1990s with him being its main face.
His tenure is credited with ushering in a fresh wave of liberalisation, boosting growth and infrastructure.
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Rupee Surges 14 Paise To 73.62 Against US Dollar In Early Trade
India And Russia Say Annual Summit Did Not Take Place Because Of Covid-19 Pandemic
SpiceJet, GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo Team Up For Storage, Delivery Of Covid Vaccine