From Pinarayi Vijayan To Kanimozhi, Here’s A List Of Politicians Who Tested Covid Positive While Campaigning

March was a month of election rallies, campaigns and political gatherings as four states and one Union Territory went to polls in April.

While three-phase polls in Assam and single-phase elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry ended on April 6, four of the eight phases of Assembly polls are yet to be held in West Bengal.

And even though the Election Commission (EC) had issued covid-specific guidelines in August, ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, very few politicians abided by them this election season. The country witnessed massive rallies, where politicians and supporters alike, flouted social distancing norms.

As a result, many politicians tested positive for Covid-19 while campaigning. Here’s a list of few of them—

1) Sanjeev Balyan

Union minister Sanjeev Balyan on Sunday announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

In a tweet on Sunday night, he said, "I got tested for COVID-19 after showing some symptoms while campaigning for West Bengal elections. The report is positive and I have isolated myself."

Balyan requested those who came in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested for the virus.

2) Anandamay Barman

BJP candidate for Matigara-Naxalbari Assembly constituency in West Bengal's Darjeeling district Anandamay Barman tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. Following Barman’s diagnosis, his colleagues have started campaigning on his behalf, party sources said.

Matigara-Naxalbari assembly constituency will go for the polls in the fifth phase scheduled on April 17.

3) K Annamalai

BJP nominee from Tamil Nadu’s Aravakkurichi constituency K Annamalai, tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

Annamalai tweeted saying he has tested positive for coronavirus and has been hospitalised.

I have tested positive for COVID & hospitalised!



I sincerely request everyone who have been around me lately to watch out for any symptoms & get tested. — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) April 11, 2021

He requested those who came in contact with him recently "to watch out for any symptoms & get tested."

4) Madhav Rao

Congress candidate Madhav Rao who had contested in the Srivilliputhur assembly constituency in Tail Nadu, passed away on Sunday, just days after testing positive for Covid-19.

The 63-year-old politician was hospitalised in March after he was diagnosed with Covid-19 induced pneumonia.

5) M.S.M Anandan

Former Tamil Nadu minister and AIADMK leader M.S.M Anandan tested positive for the virus on Sunday, following which he was hospitalised in Coimbatore, reports claimed.

He was fielded from the Palladam constituency.

6) D Raja

CPI leader D Raja was hospitalised on Saturday, just days after he got infected. The CPI general secretary had extensively campaigned in Kerala. He was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi on Saturday.

7) Oommen Chandy

Senior Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy tested positive for the virus on April 9.

The 77-year-old leader, who was initially under home quarantine, was hospitalised after his health worsened.

8) Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tested positive for the virus on April 8, just two days after polls were conducted in Kerala.

The CM, who is currently under isolation at his residence in Kannur in North Kerala, is asymptomatic.

“I have been confirmed Covid +ve. Will get treated at the Government Medical College, Kozhikkode. Request those who have been in contact with me recently to go into self observation,” he tweeted.

I have been confirmed Covid +ve. Will get treated at the Government Medical College, Kozhikkode. Request those who have been in contact with me recently to go into self observation. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) April 8, 2021

9) Durai Murugan

DMK general secretary Durai Murugan got infected on April 8. The 83-year-old leader was fielded from Tamil Nadu’s Katpadi constituency. He is reportedly under home isolation.

10) Arjun Munda

Minister of tribal affairs Arjun Munda announced that he tested positive for Covid-19 on April 7. The minister had taken part in election campaigns in Assam and West Bengal.

“For the last few days, I had been busy campaigning in Bengal and Assam for the assembly elections. I just returned to Delhi from Bengal. After feeling uneasy I got tested for Covid-19. The report came positive. I request all the people who have come in contact with me to get themselves tested,” Munda tweeted in Hindi.

11) Kanimozhi

DMK Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi was hospitalised on April 3 after she tested Covid-19 positive.

She had campaigned in southern Tamil Nadu for DMK candidates in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi.

