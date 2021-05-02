May 02, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Assembly Elections 2021: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Mamata, Vijayan, Stalin

Assembly Elections 2021: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Mamata, Vijayan, Stalin

Meanwhile, with the BJP retaining power in Assam, Modi said the state's people have again shown confidence in the NDA's development agenda

Outlook Web Bureau 02 May 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Assembly Elections 2021: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Mamata, Vijayan, Stalin
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PTI
Assembly Elections 2021: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Mamata, Vijayan, Stalin
outlookindia.com
2021-05-02T21:11:42+05:30
Also read

Conceding defeat in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated TMC chief Mamata Banerjee for her party’s win in the Assembly elections on Sunday evening.

Modi’s response comes in the backdrop of the TMC leading in 216 seats, while the BJP was ahead in 75 seats, as of Sunday evening.

However, there is no doubt as to which party will emerge victorious in the state, as the TMC with a vote share of 48.5 per cent, is all set for a massive mandate in Bengal.

While congratulating Banerjee for her party’s win, Modi also assured her of the Centre’s support to the state government to fulfil people's aspirations and also to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a series of tweets, Modi also offered congratulations to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who heads the Left front in the state, and DMK supremo M K Stalin, who led the Opposition alliance in Tamil Nadu, for their poll victories.

With the BJP retaining power in Assam, Modi said the state's people have again shown confidence in the NDA's development agenda and the pro-people track record of its government.

"Congratulations to Mamata Didi for @AITCofficial's win in West Bengal. The Centre will continue to extend all possible support to the West Bengal Government to fulfil people's aspirations and also to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic," he tweeted.

In another tweet, Modi said, "I would like to congratulate Shri @vijayanpinarayi and the LDF for winning the Kerala Assembly elections. We will continue working together on a wide range of subjects and to ensure India mitigates the COVID-19 global pandemic."

In a tweet to Stalin, who is set to be the next Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Modi said they will work together for enhancing national progress, fulfilling regional aspirations and defeating the Covid-19 pandemic.

The prime minister also expressed his gratitude to the people of West Bengal for boosting the BJP's presence.

"From a negligible presence earlier, BJP's presence has significantly increased. BJP will keep serving the people. I applaud each and every Karyakarta for their spirited effort in the polls," he said.

"Gratitude to the people of Kerala who supported our party in these elections, he said in another tweet and lauded party workers for their efforts," he tweeted.

In another post, he said, "I would like to thank the people of Tamil Nadu who supported NDA. I assure the people of Tamil Nadu that we will keep working towards the state's welfare and to further popularise the glorious Tamil culture. I applaud our Karyakartas for their hard work."

The prime minister also thanked voters in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand for backing the BJP in various by-polls.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Himanta Biswa Sarma: A Chief Minister In Waiting?

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Assam assembly election 2021 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos