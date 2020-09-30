Assaulted By Delhi Cops When Asked About Hathras Victim's Body: AAP MLA

AAP MLA Ajay Dutt on Wednesday claimed he was "kicked and slapped" by senior Delhi police officers when he went to meet the family of the Hathras gang rape victim at Safdarjung Hospital.

Dutt told reporters he was at the hospital seeking information abut the whereabouts of the victim's body, when he was taken to a room and assaulted. "They took me to a room, pulled me by my collar. I was slapped and kicked by the SHO, ACP, and DCP. If this is the treatment given to an elected representative then think about the common man," Dutt, MLA from Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar assembly constituency, said.

Later Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took to Twitter to share a video where policemen are apparently manhandling the AAP MLA. “AAP MLA @ajaydutt48 went to Safdarjung hospital yesterday to help the victim's family. Police manhandled him. Police wanted to carry victim's body in an unnumbered vehicle without the consent of the family,” the party tweeted through its official twitter handle.

Police wanted to carry victim's body in an unnumbered vehicle without the consent of the family. #à¤¬à¤²à¤¾à¤¤à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤¾à¤°à¥ÂÂ_à¤¯à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ_à¤¸à¤°à¤ÂÂà¤¾à¤° pic.twitter.com/uxtYR5FYu6 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 30, 2020

Ajay Dutt has demanded action against the police officials who allegedly assaulted him. Delhi police has refused to comment on the issue.

The Dalit teen was allegedly raped at a village in Hathras, UP, by four men on September 14 and she succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital.

