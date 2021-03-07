Assam BJP Minister Joins Congress After Party Denies Poll Ticket

Assam BJP minister Sum Ronghang on Sunday shook hands with the opposition party Congress after BJP denied him ticket ahead of the assembly election in Assam. The disgruntled minister also accused BJP party members of conspiring against him. Congress is likely to field Sum Ronghang from the Diphu constituency held by him.

The hill areas development and mines and minerals ministerSum Ronghang joined the Congress party in presence of AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh and the party's state unit chief Ripun Bora.

The minister alleged that the BJP functions in a "non-transparent manner".

"I did not like the way I was denied the ticket. I performed my duties with full dedication. I did not get the ticket due to the conspiracy of certain individuals," Ronghang told reporters without elaborating.



"I felt that I will not be able to serve my people by staying in the BJP. That is why I have left the party and joined the Congress," Ronghang said.

Though Bora declined to comment on whether Ronghang will be given a ticket, Congress sources said that his name is being considered for the Diphu seat in Karbi Anglong district.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine